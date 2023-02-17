MGM Grand announces new tennis match-ups for 'SLAM' event, Nadal pulls out due to injury

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — America’s top two singles tennis players, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe, have been added to the "SLAM" on Sunday, March 5 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

No. 7-ranked Fritz will face off with No. 15-ranked Tiafoe in a singles match with the winner to battle Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, the world’s No. 2-ranked player and reigning U.S. Open champion.

Tennis star Rafael Nadal was forced to pull out of the event due to an injury suffered earlier this year.

In a statement, Nadal said, “I am very sad for not being able to come to Vegas and play in this amazing event with Carlos at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Unfortunately, the timing of my recovery doesn’t make it possible to be there ready to play. I am sure that we will find another date to celebrate this event and have fun. I would like to thank the fans and event organizers who have been in contact with me all the time, showed a lot of support and have been extremely understanding.”

In addition to the event’s singles matches, the legendary doubles duo of Bob and Mike Bryan are scheduled to compete in a match against opponents soon to be announced.

The MGM Grand Garden Arena doors will open at 2 p.m. with the doubles event slated to start at 3 p.m. The Alcaraz vs. Fritz-Tiafoe winner is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

The post-match Gala supporting the MGM Resorts Foundation, Rafael Nadal Foundation and National Tennis Foundation has been canceled.