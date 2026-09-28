PWHL Las Vegas announces home opener for inaugural season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas' new Professional Women's Hockey League team will play its inaugural home opener Dec. 6 at T-Mobile Arena against PWHL Detroit, the team announced Monday.

The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. and will mark the first home game for the Las Vegas expansion team.

WATCH | Sports reporter Alex Eschelman recently talked with Las Vegas defenseman Erin Ambrose:

PWHL Las Vegas Exclusive

The matchup is part of the PWHL's opening weekend, with all 12 teams scheduled to play across Dec. 5-6. It will also be the league's first matchup between two expansion teams during the 2026-27 season.

Tickets for the Las Vegas home opener went on sale Monday, which can be purchased AT THIS LINK. Season Ticket Memberships and other ticket packages are also available.

Las Vegas will travel to Seattle for the Torrent's home opener at Climate Pledge Arena on Dec. 20. That game is scheduled for 4 p.m.

The team said its complete 2026-27 regular-season schedule will be announced Friday. National broadcast information will also be released at that time.

Flex packs are expected to become available in all PWHL markets with the full schedule release.