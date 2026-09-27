A'ja Wilson's 38-point game leads Aces to dominant Game 1 win over Fever

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces began their quest for a fourth WNBA championship in five years on Sunday with a dominant Game 1 win over the Indiana Fever, 102-85.

A'ja Wilson, who before the game earned her third straight AP WNBA Player of the Year honor, led the way with 38 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks.

Jackie Young, who was named to the second-team AP All-WNBA, finished with 21 points and 10 assists. Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd also finished in double figures.

The Aces will hit the road for Game 2 on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., which will air on Prime Video. Game 3, if necessary, is set for Thursday.

If the Aces advance to the next round, they will face the winner of the series between the Dallas Wings and the Golden State Valkyries.

Las Vegas is the No. 3 seed in the playoffs after finishing the regular season with a 31-13 record. They won the WNBA title last season and in 2022 and 2023.