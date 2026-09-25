A'ja Wilson, Jewell Loyd power Las Vegas Aces into playoffs with win over Phoenix Mercury

PHOENIX (AP) — A'ja Wilson scored 34 points, Jewell Loyd added 25 off the bench, and the Las Vegas Aces closed the regular season with a 100-82 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday night.

The defending champions head into the playoffs as the No. 3 seed and face No. 6 Indiana when the first round opens on Sunday.

The Mercury had cut a 31-point deficit to nine midway through the fourth quarter but two offensive fouls and a technical foul short-circuited the rally.

Stephanie Talbot added 14 points and Chelsea Gray 12 for the Aces (31-13), who shot 56% and had 28 assists, 11 from Jackie Young and 10 from Gray. Wilson has 13 games of 30 or more points this season, tying the league mark she set last year.

Kahleah Copper had 18 points for the Mercury (16-27), who lost to Las Vegas in the Finals last year. Shay Ciezki added 13 and Natasha Mack 12.

The season started with the Mercury winning the Finals rematch 99-66 but the Aces won the last three matchups by an average of 25 points.

Wilson made 8 of 11 shots and scored 17 points in the first quarter to help the Aces take a 32-18 lead. The Mercury missed their first five shots and had seven turnovers to fall behind 14-0. Phoenix had 10 turnovers that led to 12 points.

The Mercury pushed the lead to 31 in the second quarter and led 65-36 at the half. Wilson had 21 points and Loyd 17 on a combined 16-of-21 shooting.

Phoenix opened the third quarter with an 11-0 run but Wilson had back-to-back putbacks and the Mercury trailed 77-60 entering the fourth quarter.

Next game

Las Vegas: The Aces head into the playoffs as the No. 3 seed, and are home Sunday against Indiana.