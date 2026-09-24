One-on-one with PWHL Las Vegas star Erin Ambrose

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're less than one month away from Las Vegas' Professional Women's Hockey League team taking the ice for training camp and players are already making their way to the valley.

We caught up with Erin Ambrose, a three-time world champion, Walter Cup title holder and Olympic gold medalist, about how she's enjoying the city so far.

Alex Eschelman: "39-hour drive to get to Las Vegas with the mom — what was the journey like to get here?"

Erin Ambrose: "We went through a lot more states than we thought we were going to. I think it was nine we ended up doing. We were shocked when we went through Arizona. Didn't know that was going to happen. Didn't know we were going to go through Indiana either."

Alex: "You've only been here a couple of days, but what excites you most about this opportunity?"

Erin: "I'm blown away. The amount of people that just ask how my day is, it already starts to feel like home, which is very exciting for me. Obviously, I'm not from the U.S. and am quite far away from home."

Alex: "We were at the Aces game as well last night — what have your interactions been like with the Aces players so far?"

Erin: "I want to meet all of them. I'm just such a fan of what they do. They're a championship-caliber team, and I truly believe the more that you can surround yourself with championship people, the more championships you're going to win.

Alex: "Along with the Aces — have you interacted at all with the Vegas Golden Knights?"

Erin: "I actually went to high school with Mitch Marner, so I'm excited to kind of reconvene with him and get to see him. I know his wife Steph very well."

Alex: Is there one thing that both you and Marner embody on the ice?"

Erin: "I would say we're both quite smart hockey players. I do not have the hands like Mitch does, but vision and the ability to see the game is something. I wouldn't say I'm Mitch Marner by any means, but that's something that we definitely connect with and get to talk quite a bit about."

Alex: "What's really stood out to you about the Strip and T-Mobile Arena?"

Erin: "The bright lights, just so many bright lights, I don't know where to look. I think for me, it's just another chapter. I've been fortunate to be all over the world when it comes to this sport. I had a wise person once tell me not to let hockey use me, but to use hockey, and I've used hockey to have some pretty phenomenal experiences and meet the best people that I could ever ask to be around and surround myself with."

WATCH | Alex Eschelman's 1-on-1 with Ambrose: