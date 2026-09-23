A'ja Wilson powers the Aces past the Sparks, clinching at least a No. 3 seed

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Four-time MVP A'ja Wilson scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Aces to an 89-79 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday night and clinch at least a No. 3 playoff seed for Las Vegas.

The Aces (30-13), on a six-game winning streak, will get home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, which begin Sunday. If the standings hold, they would face No. 6 seed Washington (27-16) in the best-of-three series.

Chelsea Gray scored 17 points of for the Aces, Stephanie Talbot had 14 points and Jackie Young totaled 14 points and 11 assists.

Nneka Ogwumike, who was honored before the game, scored 17 points to lead the Sparks (16—27). Erica Wheeler added 16 points.

The Aces used a 15-point run in the first quarter to take early control, going up 17-5. They led by 17 points when the Sparks went on their own long run, an 11-point spurt in the second period to cut the lead to 35-29.

Los Angeles then remained within striking distance, but never closed the gap. Las Vegas' 10-point run in the third period put the Aces back in control with a 63-45 lead.

The Aces presented Ogwumike, an eight-time All-Star and 2016 MVP, with a flower bouquet before the game. Ogwumike, who announced Aug. 19 she would retire after this season, also received a standing ovation from the crowd. She also is president of the players' union.

Los Angeles played without Dearica Hamby (left knee) and Cameron Brink (right ankle). Hamby, who played in the Aces' organization from 2015-22, averages 14.4 points and 7.0 rebounds. Brink, the second overall pick in the 2024 draft, averages 9.5 points and 5.0 rebounds.

Up next

Sparks: Close their season Thursday night by hosting Golden State.

Aces: End their regular season Thursday night at Phoenix.