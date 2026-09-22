LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are getting read to close out the regular season and begin their push for another title. But they'll have to do it without forward NaLyssa Smith.

Smith spoke to media on Monday for the first time since suffering a season-ending injury last month.

The non-contact left leg injury came as she was on track to have her best season yet, averaging nearly 12 points and seven rebounds per game.

WATCH | NaLyssa Smith reflects after her season-ending injury:

Las Vegas Aces prepare for post-season push without forward NaLyssa Smith

Smith says her teammates and coaches are helping her keep her head up.

"A'ja (Wilson) has been the main person in my ear throughout this whole time," Smith said. "Becky (Hammon), too. She went through the same injury as me and she said it was the best time of my career, so I'm excited to hear people's stories and how they responded to it."

The Aces will play their final home game of the regular season Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Sparks. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN.