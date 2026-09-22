HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders are riding high after their first 2-0 start since 2021, and head coach Klint Kubiak said the early wins are only reinforcing the confidence he has been building within the locker room.

WATCH | Alex Eschelman has the latest from Raiders headquarters:

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak talks 2-0 start: 'Our guys want to win'

Kubiak addressed the media on Monday, sharing a few laughs — including declining to comment on his celebratory jumps after each of the first two wins, and reacting to Cody White poking fun at a graphics error made during Sunday's broadcast following his touchdown.

"I think that tells you all you need to know about Cody — he has fun at his job, he works hard at it, people get it wrong sometimes too, we don't care about the graphics, we just care about producing," Kubiak said.

When asked what the first two wins mean for confidence within the team, Kubiak kept the focus forward.

"It just reinforces the messages we've been sending our guys. They've been very coachable, our guys want to win, we have very short memories and know that you can only win one at a time, so we're turning the page and now we get to prepare to play a really good Saints team," Kubiak said.

The belief is spreading beyond the sideline and Raider Nation fans also feel the momentum.

"They kept on grinding. The runs weren't hitting, but they kept on going," one fan said.

"Super exciting and guess what, we're going all the way," another fan said.

Next up: the Raiders now travel to New Orleans to face the 1-1 Saints, looking to start 3-0 for the first time in five years. Brock Bowers could also return to the lineup, with Kubiak confirming he will practice this week.

Kubiak also provided injury updates Monday: safety Treydan Stukes is in concussion protocol and the status of cornerback Darien Porter is to be determined.

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