HENDERSON (KTNV) — For some, Week 2 of the NFL season just means another game. However, for Raider Nation radio host, Q Myers, the second match up of the regular season signifies more.

"His birthday is a special one," Myers said. "He was a big Raiders' fan just like me obviously, so I always think to honor him and to coin this game — Qimonni's game."

Q's son, Qimonni died in a car accident in 2020. At the time, Q was working in Texas while Qimonni lived in California with his mom. The father-son duo was unable to say goodbye.

WATCH | Raider Nation radio host honors late son every Week 2 of the NFL season

Raider Nation radio host honors late son every Week 2 of the NFL season

"When the Raiders played their last game in Oakland, I was there, me and the wife were there and we were hanging out with friends cause we were going to the very last Raider game," Myers said. "He [Qimonni] called me and I said hey — what are you doing, I'd love to see you, and he said — I'm going to the studio — he was trying to be a rapper and he was like, I'm going to go lay some tracks down, but I'll catch up with you later and I was like ok," Myers said. "I should've in my opinion as a father been like hey man, I'm in town, I'm coming to see you, there was never a next time, that always eats me up cause I know that I had a chance."

In 2021, Q started sharing Qimonni's story over the airwaves on his son's birthday, September 19, and he was blown away by the responses.

"You would not believe the amount of people I've met who have said because of you, because of your son's story, because of Qimonni, it made me reach out to my son."

Q has changed lives over the years, and the listeners have changed his life, from giving countless words of encouragement to gifting customized shirts and jerseys.

"It means everything, I want to tell the story, I want to be proud," Myers said. "It's not something to be happy about, I'm not excited, but I feel like I owe it to my son, I always wanted him to be proud, I always wanted him to say that's my dad, if I have a platform to do it and tell the story to people who listen and maybe it helps them, then I've done my job."

Qimonni's game kicks off between the Raiders and the Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.