'This is a hockey city': Las Vegas welcomes professional women's hockey team as part of PWHL expansion

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Professional Women's Hockey League is expanding with a Las Vegas team.

Leaders with the PWHL and Foley Entertainment Group spoke to members of the media to talk more about the team as they gear up to play their inaugural season this fall.

Las Vegas is quickly becoming a hub for professional sports teams, and it only continues to grow.

With the Athletics set to call the valley home starting in 2028 and the recent approval to start exploring an NBA expansion team, there will soon be something for every sports fan here in Las Vegas.

It all started when the Vegas Golden Knights played their first season in 2017, the first professional sports season for the valley. Between the Guys in Gold and the Henderson Silver Knights, Las Vegas has embraced hockey with open arms.

"This is a hockey city," Jamie Hersch, a broadcaster for the PWHL and VGK, said during opening remarks.

The PWHL said the team will play its home games at T-Mobile Arena and will train at America First Center in Henderson.

"We are so proud to join the Las Vegas sports community," Amy Scheer, the executive vice president of business operations for the PWHL, said. "We believe that we are bringing you something that you will fall in love with from the very first puck drop."

The official team colors are also a nod to the "natural tones" of Southern Nevada: green and gold.

"While Las Vegas is known for The Strip, the area is beloved by the community for its natural surroundings. Green and golden yellow represent the beauty of the desert and mountains that encircle Las Vegas, while gold is a nod to the glamour of what makes Vegas, Vegas, and, of course, the Golden Knights," the league said in a press release.

To learn more about the team, including how to get tickets or merchandise, click HERE.