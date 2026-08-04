Professional volleyball makes a thrilling return to the Las Vegas Valley

HENDERSON (KTNV) — After a yearlong hiatus, the Las Vegas Valley's professional volleyball team — the Vegas Thrill — is set to return in 2027.
Alex Eschelman was at Lee's Family Forum, where 500 fans showed up on Monday to celebrate the team's return:
"The fandom here is incredible. Everybody here today, you could tell how much this team meant to this community," Thrill middle blocker Kayla Caffey said.
"More jobs for girls to have is such a huge step for volleyball in the United States," Thrill outside hitter Lindsey Vander Weide said.
The team is now a part of Major League Volleyball and owned by Henderson native and local sports fan Michael Landier.
Landier promised fans that the Thrill will host free youth volleyball clinics across the valley for athletes who hope to make the sport their job someday.
First serve for the Thrill's fourth season is expected in January 2027.
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Professional volleyball makes a thrilling return to the Las Vegas ValleyAfter a yearlong hiatus, the Las Vegas Valley's professional volleyball team — the Vegas Thrill — is set to return in 2027.
Under new ownership, Vegas Thrill to bring pro volleyball back to the valleyThe Vegas Thrill are expected to announce new ownership, a new coach and a completely new look during a press conference on Monday afternoon.
Raiders host open training practice for a sneak peek to fans ahead of preseasonOne thousand fans packed Raiders Headquarters on Sunday morning to see the Silver and Black in action for the first time this season.
Raiders host first open practice of training camp for a sneak peek to fans ahead of preseasonOne thousand fans packed Raiders Headquarters on Sunday morning to see the Silver and Black in action for the first time this season.