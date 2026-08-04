HENDERSON (KTNV) — After a yearlong hiatus, the Las Vegas Valley's professional volleyball team — the Vegas Thrill — is set to return in 2027.

Alex Eschelman was at Lee's Family Forum, where 500 fans showed up on Monday to celebrate the team's return:

Professional volleyball makes a thrilling return to the Las Vegas Valley

"The fandom here is incredible. Everybody here today, you could tell how much this team meant to this community," Thrill middle blocker Kayla Caffey said.

"More jobs for girls to have is such a huge step for volleyball in the United States," Thrill outside hitter Lindsey Vander Weide said.

The team is now a part of Major League Volleyball and owned by Henderson native and local sports fan Michael Landier.

Landier promised fans that the Thrill will host free youth volleyball clinics across the valley for athletes who hope to make the sport their job someday.

First serve for the Thrill's fourth season is expected in January 2027.