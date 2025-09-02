Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Premiere Speedcubing League hosts first Vegas tournament

40 competitors from across the country gathered at Downtown Container Park on Fremont Street for the PSL's double elimination competitive tournament.
Competitors gathered to solve Rubik's cubes.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Every speed cuber has a story of how the Rubik's Cube became more than a game to them.

“I just got one for Christmas, and I thought it was really cool," one competitor said.

“We got the Guinness Book of World Records, and I saw the Rubik’s Cube world record," one competitor said.

“When my grandparents found a cube in their basement and I decided to spend some time trying to solve it," one competitor said.

Many have learned to solve it in seconds, like professional Dylan Miller, who once held the fastest time for a North American of 2.88 seconds.

However, the good thing is, the Premiere Speedcubing League, otherwise known as the PSL, welcomes beginners, intermediate players and pros.

“It’s really supportive," Premiere Speedcubing League owner Michael Chai said. "I find that we’re all a little bit different, but we’re able to bond over one thing.”

Along with the 40 competitors at Downtown Container Park, one local shares that same bond.

“It’s really a fun, healthy, all-inclusive community of all ages of all different demographics where people can come and feel safe," SpeedCubeShop owner Cameron Brown said.

This is the PSL's first tournament in Las Vegas, and they plan to return in the future.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

