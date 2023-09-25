Watch Now
Pittsburgh Steelers flight makes emergency landing after leaving Las Vegas

Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers
Posted at 7:10 AM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 10:10:43-04

KANSAS CITY (KTNV) — The Pittsburgh Steelers had to make an unexpected detour after leaving Las Vegas after defeating the Raiders 23-18 on Sunday night.

Burt Lauten, the team's senior director of communications, the Steelers' charter plane was diverted to Kansas City early Monday morning.

The flight left Las Vegas at 11:30 p.m. PDT last night. According to our Scripps affiliate in Kansas City, the Delta Airlines flight 8867 is an Airbus 330 with 182 people on board. The KC Aviation Department told them the right engine reported low engine pressure and the engine shut down.

The plane landed safely around 2 a.m. and no injuries were reported. According to officials on the ground, another plane was expected to arrive around 7 a.m. so the team could return home to Pittsburgh.

Some players found the situation humorous and asked Taylor Swift for a lift.

The Steelers were given Monday off by head coach Mike Tomlin. They're scheduled to head to Houston and face the Texans on Oct. 1.

