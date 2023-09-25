Pittsburgh Steelers flight makes emergency landing after leaving Las Vegas

KANSAS CITY (KTNV) — The Pittsburgh Steelers had to make an unexpected detour after leaving Las Vegas after defeating the Raiders 23-18 on Sunday night.

Burt Lauten, the team's senior director of communications, the Steelers' charter plane was diverted to Kansas City early Monday morning.

Our team charter plane was unexpectedly diverted to Kansas City early this morning on our way back to Pittsburgh following our game in Las Vegas. Everyone on the plane is safe, and we are making necessary plans to arrive back in Pittsburgh later today. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 25, 2023

The flight left Las Vegas at 11:30 p.m. PDT last night. According to our Scripps affiliate in Kansas City, the Delta Airlines flight 8867 is an Airbus 330 with 182 people on board. The KC Aviation Department told them the right engine reported low engine pressure and the engine shut down.

The plane landed safely around 2 a.m. and no injuries were reported. According to officials on the ground, another plane was expected to arrive around 7 a.m. so the team could return home to Pittsburgh.

Some players found the situation humorous and asked Taylor Swift for a lift.

Yo @taylorswift13 & @tkelce we might need a ride to Pittsburgh — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) September 25, 2023

The Steelers were given Monday off by head coach Mike Tomlin. They're scheduled to head to Houston and face the Texans on Oct. 1.