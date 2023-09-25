Kenny Pickett passes for 2 touchdowns as Pittsburgh Steelers top Las Vegas Raiders 23-18

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kenny Pickett passed for 235 yards and two touchdowns in an encouraging performance for Pittsburgh's offense, and the Steelers held off the Las Vegas Raiders for a 23-18 victory on Sunday night.

In the first meeting between the franchises in Las Vegas, the Steelers earned their first road win against the Raiders since 1995.

Las Vegas trailed 23-7 going into the fourth quarter. It had a chance to tie the game in the final minutes, but coach Josh McDaniels settled for a short field goal instead of trying to convert a fourth-and-4 at the 8.

Pittsburgh (2-1) struggled offensively in its first two games, but it looked much better against Las Vegas (1-2). Pickett completing 16 of 28 passes, and George Pickens finished with four receptions for 75 yards.

T.J. Watt had another sensational game, recording two of Pittsburgh's four sacks less than a week after returning a fumble for the winning touchdown on Monday night against the Cleveland Browns. The Raiders were the only team had that hadn't allowed a sack through the first two weeks.

Chris Boswell made three field goals for the Steelers, including one from 57 yards. His longest is a 59-yarder against the Dallas Cowboys three years ago.