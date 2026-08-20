HENDERSON (KTNV) — For the second time in three years, Paseo Verde Little League from Henderson is in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

WATCH | Alex Eschelman heard from the team ahead of their first game:

Paseo Verde lands in Williamsport for Little League World Series

"It felt great because we're doing every little kid's dream," one player said.

That dream is punching their ticket to compete in the Little League World Series.

"When we got the out, I was like, this is cool, but I didn't realize until we got all the free stuff how cool it was," another player said.

From baseball bats to gloves, cleats and uniforms, the team was in awe of the gear. However, one piece of clothing in particular stood out more than the rest.

"The hat is a big representation of what we've worked hard for and what we get to represent," manager and head coach Cory Edwards said. "No longer just Nevada or Henderson, but it's the whole Mountain Region."

Paseo Verde represents the Mountain Region in their first game against the Great Lakes regional champions, West Side Little League, on Thursday at 11 a.m., and the Las Vegas locals can't wait.

"It's so cool because you always see everyone on TV and you're like, wow that's so cool, but it doesn't actually set in that we're actually here," one player said. "I don't think it's going to set in until we get the first game. I mean, it's just amazing. I can't even fathom it. We're actually going to be on TV."