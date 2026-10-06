Klint Kubiak takes blame for a Raiders run game that ranks worst in NFL in yards per carry

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders coach Klint Kubiak emphasized, shortly after Las Vegas lost 30-27 to Kansas City on Sunday, the importance of getting his team's stagnant running game going.

He said any success “will be a big factor in us being a better football team.”

Las Vegas is somehow 3-1 with a ground game that averages an NFL-worst 3.13 yards per carry, and its 93 yards per game is not far from the bottom.

It's a problem the first-year coach inherited. The Raiders were the league's worst in both categories last season, averaging 77.5 yards per game and 3.57 per rush.

“I put it on myself,” Kubiak said Monday. “I got to do a lot better job of putting us in better position. We’ve got solid backs, we’ve got a solid offensive line. Myself and the coaching staff, there’s plenty of things we can do better for our players.”

He wouldn't elaborate, and no doubt Kubiak doesn't want to publicize anything that might tip off future opponents.

It was easy to blame last season's struggles on an offensive line that failed to provide then-rookie Ashton Jeanty with much running room. He averaged just 1.6 yards per rush before contact, third lowest among backs last season with more than 100 carries, according to Pro Football Reference.

The Raiders addressed their line by signing three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum and veteran left guard Spencer Burford. While the pass blocking is notably better, there hasn't been much push up front on running plays.

Las Vegas is second worst in yards before contact, its 1.8 average just ahead of Cleveland's 1.6.

Jeanty, taken sixth overall in last year's draft, and rookie Mike Washington Jr. put together strong training camps, and both shined in Week 1. Jeanty rushed for 102 yards on 23 carries against Miami and Washington had 41 yards on seven attempts.

In the three games since, the Raiders have averaged 80.7 yards on the ground. Take away Washington's 36-yard touchdown a week ago that helped turn around the game at New Orleans, and that figure is 68.7.

“I think we’ve just got to be better, simple as that,” Jeanty said. “Make the plays that are out there; they’re there. It starts with us. Starts with me. Got to break tackles and just make bigger plays when they’re available.”

What’s working

Brock Bowers is the headliner, but Michael Mayer is putting together such a strong season that the Raiders might have the league's best tight ends. Playing through an illness against the Chiefs, Bowers caught six passes for 86 yards and a touchdown. Mayer hauled in eight receptions for 82 yards. Oh, and Ian Thomas caught two passes for 32 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown. The tight ends were targeted 23 times.

What needs help

Quarterback Kirk Cousins is going to his tight ends and running backs because the wide receivers haven't shined. Tre Tucker led the wideouts with four catches for 44 yards, but tight ends and running backs accounted for 34 of Cousins' 48 targets. Bowers often lines up wide and is a mismatch nightmare for opposing defenses, so maybe not having a No. 1 receiver is less important for the Raiders.

Stock up

Cousins continued his hot start to the season, passing for 365 yards. He was especially effective when the Chiefs played zone defense, which they did most of the game. Cousins completed 24 of 37 passes for 308 yards and both touchdowns against the zone, according to the NFL's Next Gen Stats. He and San Francisco's Brock Purdy lead the league with 11 TD passes.

Stock down

Dareke Young's fumble on a kickoff return after the Chiefs had just retaken the lead was a dagger for the Raiders. Then Las Vegas allowed a punt to be downed at the 1-yard line, putting the offense in an almost impossible situation given there was 1:16 left and the Raiders were out of timeouts. Such special teams blunders have been an issue this season.

Injuries

RG Jackson Powers-Johnson (groin) will return to practice this week, Kubiak said. WR Jalen Nailor (concussion) will be evaluated. WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. (undisclosed) is eligible to come off injured reserve, and Kubiak said his staff is discussing the timing.

Key number

26 — The Raiders have scored at least that many points in each of their four games for the first time since a six-game streak a decade ago. They reached that number just once last season, in a 30-29 overtime loss to Jacksonville.

Next steps

The Raiders visit New England on Sunday.