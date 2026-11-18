NEW YORK (AP) — The Week 12 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns has been flexed to prime time.

The Nov. 29 game has been moved to NBC's “Sunday Night Football” and will kick off at 8:20 p.m. EST. It was originally slated for a 1 p.m. start.

The NFL can flex games up to 12 days before they are scheduled. It is rare, though, for the league to try to flex games during Thanksgiving week because of the number of national television windows.

The matchup between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers, which was originally in the prime time window, has been moved to a 4:05 p.m. EST kickoff and will be on CBS.

The rematch from last season's AFC wild card round game has been diminished with the Chargers' 1-8 start and Patriots quarterback Drake Maye being sidelined indefinitely with a right ankle injury. New England (5-5) has dropped two straight and three of its last four.

The league also announced the game between the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars will move to 1 p.m. EST.

Cleveland (6-4) currently holds the last playoff spot in the AFC and is 4-0 at home for the first time since 1963. It is also the first team in NFL history to win each of its first six games in a season by four or fewer points.

It will be the Browns' second prime time game this season after they defeated Pittsburgh in a Thursday night game to open Week 4. It is Cleveland's first SNF game since 2021 at Baltimore.

The Raiders (4-6) will be on prime time for the first time this season and are on SNF for the first time since 2023. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the top overall pick in April's draft, made his first NFL start last Sunday against Seattle. He completed 17 of 29 passes for 143 yards in the 21-13 loss.