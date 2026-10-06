LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The College Football Playoff National Championship is set to kick off in Las Vegas for the first time ever, and leaders of the CFP have been preparing for this for a long time.

WATCH: College Football Playoff gears up for Las Vegas debut

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"You guys know how to do big events. Everybody loves to come to Vegas," CFP executive director Richard M. Clark said.

Over the next three years, the CFP Foundation is investing over $3 million into the Clark County School District.

"We're actually working on training three teachers on all 374 campuses, CFP foundation director of partnerships Margaret Frank said. "We're providing 15 library makeovers across the school district as well as highlighting a teacher every single week of the school year that's making a difference and providing them with $1000 for their classroom."

There will be various events that locals can participate in, whether you are going to the game or not.

"Concerts for two days, then we're going to have a fan fest with interactive events. We're going to celebrate the Raiders, the Golden Knights, the Aces, the A's, then we have a 5K and a 10K down the strip," Clark said.

"The tailgate immediately preceding the game on game day, the bands will participate from both teams. There will be an A-list entertainer that will be announced later. It is a great way to start game day," Yost said.

The CFP title kicks off on Monday, January 25, 2027, and the broadcast will air on ABC.