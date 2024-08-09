Paseo Verde heading to Little League World Series

LAS VEGAS (KTNV — The Paseo Verde All-Stores of Henderson are heading to the Little League World Series.

The team won the Mountain regional championship on Friday 2-0 over Utah.

Nevada's Paseo Verde Little League is on its way to Williamsport! #LLWS pic.twitter.com/A3S2DI6Ypq — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 9, 2024

We've been following the team since their send-off last week before they left for San Bernadino, California.

Nick Walters spoke to coach earlier this week, who reflected on how far the team has come since they lost their first game of the double-elimination regionals to Montana 7-1.

The All-Stars will face the team out of Staten Island on Aug. 15 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

