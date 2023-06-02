Pac-12 hosting football media day at Resorts World

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pac-12 football teams are getting ready to take over Resorts World.

Conference officials said the casino will be the location for this year's football media day, which is scheduled for July 21.

"We're excited to kick off our 2023 season by highlighting our football programs and showcasing our elite student-thletes in Las Vegas," said Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff. "Having this event in Las Vegas will bring out season full circle in the entertainment and sports capital of the world as we also look forward to crowning the 2023 Pac-12 Champion at Allegiant Stadium in December."

Utah ended up winning the conference last season after defeating USC. Utah went on to the Rose Bowl and ended up losing in a thrilling fourth quarter against Ohio State.

In addition to crowning a Pac-12 champion, a team from that conference will also take on a team from the Big Ten as part of the Las Vegas Bowl. The game will be at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 23.