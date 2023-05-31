Pac-12 and Big Ten teams facing off in Las Vegas Bowl in December

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The valley is not only on the clock for the Super Bowl but also the Las Vegas Bowl.

Las Vegas Bowl officials said this year's game will be on Dec. 23 and will be a matchup between teams from the Pac-12 and Big Ten Conferences.

The Las Vegas Bowl began on Dec. 18, 1992. According to the organization's website, of the 39 bowl games recognized by the NCAA, the Las Vegas Bowl is now the 16th oldest game.

The game moved to Allegiant Stadium in 2021, with Wisconsin beating Arizona State 20-13.

Last year, Oregon State defeated Florida 30-3. Bowl game officials said when the two teams played each other, it was the first pre-scheduled bowl meeting between the Pac-12 and SEC since 1989. The game also had to be moved from 4:30 p.m. to 11:30 a.m. due to a scheduling issue with the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, that shouldn't be an issue for this year's game since the Raiders will be on the road that week as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

You'll be able to watch the Las Vegas Bowl on Channel 13 at 4:30 p.m.