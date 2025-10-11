‘One-in-a-million’: Las Vegas fan’s viral catch at MLB playoff game goes global

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — What started as a longshot turned into a once-in-a-lifetime catch.

Las Vegas resident Jameson Turner wasn’t planning on flying to Detroit for the Mariners’ playoff series against the Tigers. But when he realized he had two days off work, the lifelong Seattle fan decided to roll the dice.

WATCH | Turner shares his epic experience at the playoff series

Las Vegas fan's catch at Mariners playoff game goes viral

“I had Monday and Tuesday off,” Turner said. “And I just thought, you know what? Why not? I stayed up all night, made the shirts, and just went for it.”

Those shirts were homemade tributes to Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, known affectionately as “The Big Dumper.” On the front, they read “Dump 61 Here.” On the back: “MVP.”

Twenty-four hours later, Turner found himself front row behind Seattle’s bullpen at Comerica Park.

“I bought a glove, made the shirts, went to the game — didn’t really actually think it would happen,” he said.

KTNV

But in the eighth inning, Raleigh launched a two-run home run — right where Turner was sitting. The ball bounced once in the bullpen and landed in his glove.

“In Detroit, he basically never hits it there,” Turner said. “It’s like a one-in-a-million shot.”

After the game, Raleigh came out of the visitors’ clubhouse to meet Turner, signing the ball, handing him a bat, and telling him to keep both.

“He’s such a class act,” Turner said. “The best player I’ve ever seen.”

For Turner, though, the moment went deeper than baseball. His mother — a lifelong Mariners fan — passed away from cancer years ago.

Screenshot from FS1

“I’m not a religious guy or a superstitious guy, but things happen and you don’t have an explanation for it,” he said. “It just brings back good memories of my mom.”

The story quickly spread online, with Mariners fans celebrating what some called the “catch of the postseason.” The team has since invited Turner to Seattle as their guest for the next round of the playoffs.

“I’m on my way to get the material tonight before I fly out,” he said, already planning his next shirt: “Dump 63 Here.”

From Vegas to Detroit, from mother to son, it was a one-in-a-million moment — the kind of story you couldn’t script if you tried.