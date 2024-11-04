Oakland is no longer a part of the official name of the Athletics

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTNV) — Following the end of the 2024 MLB season, the Athletics — or A's — announced their brand's official transition on Monday. Oakland will no longer be in the team's name.

They are now simply, the Athletics.

Among the changes are the official designation of West Sacramento as the city the A's play in and Sutter Health Park as their home ballpark.

The A's will relocate to West Sacramento in time for the 2025 MLB season, but this is only an interim state ahead of the team's plan to set up permanent residence in Las Vegas following the construction of a new ballpark in 2028.

A's owner, John Fisher, announced on Thursday that he plans to invest an additional $1 billion toward the ballpark's construction on the site of the former Tropicana Las Vegas.

If all goes according to plan, construction on the new ballpark is set to begin in Februrary 2025.

