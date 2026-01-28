NIAA reverses Nevada football plan after Archdiocese legal threat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association reversed course Tuesday on a controversial high school football realignment plan, voting 7-5 to restore its ranking system and scrap a proposed 10-team Open Division following legal threats from the Archdiocese of Las Vegas.

The decision, made at the NIAA’s winter Board of Control meetings in Reno, returns postseason selection to the HRM system — a points-based formula that combines NIAA metrics, Harbin Points and MaxPreps rankings.

The November plan would have eliminated HRM and placed Southern Nevada’s top programs into a single 10-team Open classification, requiring nine league games and limiting non-league scheduling opportunities.

Bishop Gorman football head coach Brent Browner said the reversal was welcomed by coaches across the state.

“I was happy. I think a lot of coaches were happy,” Browner said. “I think everybody kind of makes it about Bishop Gorman, but I think a lot of the coaches were of the opinion that it wasn’t good for Nevada football.”

The board’s vote followed letters from the Archdiocese of Las Vegas — which oversees Bishop Gorman — threatening legal action and alleging violations of state law and NIAA regulations tied to the November decision.

NIAA legal counsel Paul Anderson told the board the issue centered on whether the original vote complied with association rules. Archdiocese counsel Judith Kohl later argued during public comment that realignment decisions should be guided by “transparency, due process and equality.”

With HRM reinstated, the top four Class 5A South teams will advance to the Open Division postseason, while additional 5A and 4A Southern teams qualify for regional playoffs based on rankings.

Browner said maintaining flexibility to schedule nationally competitive opponents is crucial not only for his program, but for others across the state.

“Having a national team in your backyard helps bring exposure for all the kids,” he said. “When recruits come in … they’re asking us about everybody else.”

He added that uncertainty surrounding the November vote created challenges for programs navigating multi-year scheduling agreements.

“We have a lot of deals that are two-year deals, so we already had a lot of that stuff in place,” Browner said. “I think a lot of teams … it kind of took everybody by surprise a little bit.”

Browner also stressed that the issue went beyond championships.

“We really remember the kids that go on,” he said. “Without national exposure … you’re really taking away opportunities from kids and that’s not what we’re supposed to be doing.”

He believes the change could benefit schools statewide.

“I think it’s big,” Browner said. “We’re not the only team that plays out of state. … I think a lot of coaches are going to be happy.”

The NIAA said the HRM system will be used for the next two seasons as discussions about long-term alignment continue statewide.