Nevada State Police unveil patrol vehicles honoring Las Vegas Aces

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police are showing their support for the Las Vegas Aces by unveiling two patrol vehicles, which have been decorated in honor of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs.

"Our Aces are in the semi-finals right now and we're pretty confident that they're about to go back into the finals, where our champs belong," said Ashlee Wellman, the public information officer for the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Division. "We wanted to show our support. They do a lot in our community from stepping up to going to schools and giving back to children, being role models for our young adults, and being amazing community partners with our agency. This is one of the ways we show them how much we appreciate what they do."

Nevada State Police did decorate vehicles last year but Wellman said they decided to go even bigger.

"Last year, we just did the logo and we felt like it wasn't loud enough so we wanted to make it bigger this year. We put Raise The Stakes on there because we're all in for them this year and we want to show our support.," Wellman said. "We were very, very lucky to be part of the parade last year. We had two of our vehicles showcased in there. We even escorted the champs when they landed from winning the championship and we look forward to doing that again this year for them."

The Las Vegas Aces are currently facing the Dallas Wings and are one win away from punching another ticket to the 2023 WNBA Finals. The two teams will be back in action as Las Vegas travels to Dallas for Game 3, which is scheduled for Friday. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m.