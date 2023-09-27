Watch Now
The Las Vegas Aces are one win away from another trip to the WNBA Finals

A'ja Wilson becomes 1st in WNBA history with 3 straight 30+ point playoff games
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates after a play against the Dallas Wings during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball semifinal series Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 11:05 AM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 14:15:39-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are one win away from closing out their WNBA Semifinals series against the Dallas Wings after a Game 2 victory on Tuesday night.

The Aces overall picked up right where they left off in Game 1, but it didn't come without a battle. The Wings were able to tie it up at 49 in the third quarter.

Las Vegas certainly had an answer for that. They would go on a 21-8 run, ultimately fending off the Wings with a final score of 91-84.

It was a statement night for the back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year, A'ja Wilson. Wilson became the first player in WNBA history with three-straight 30+ point playoff games. She finished the night with 30 points and 11 rebounds.

Chelsea Gray also saw a big night as she had 23 points and 8 assists.

The Aces now hold a 2-0 series lead and are one win away from a trip back to the WNBA Finals.

The series now shifts to Dallas for Game 3 on Friday. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m.

