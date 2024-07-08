NBA Players Association, Chase Freedom hosting pop-up at UNLV

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Basketball Players Association is teaming up with Chase Freedom to host a pop-up at UNLV during the NBA 2K25 Summer League.

The pop-up, which is named the NBPA Brotherhood Deli, will be open for the first three days, which is set for July 12 through July 14.

"The NBPA is thrilled to be returning to Las Vegas with our members for the pinnacle of off-season basketball — NBA Summer League," said Josh Goodstadt, Chief Commercial Officer, THINK450. "From fashion and gaming to food and spirits, it is important that NBPA activations in Las Vegas capture our players' love of the game in all facets of life, immersing fans in basketball culture, both on and off the court."

The space is themed after a New York City bodega and it will open one hour before the first game each day.

Several brands and designers will have items available for fans to check out, including NBA 2K, Nobel X SLAM collab, IconiQ, NBPA Sanctuary, and a limited-edition Sue Tsai-designed mini-basketball.

Ghetto Gastro will also drop a collection of toaster pastries, in limited-edition packaging featuring original art of NBPA members.

Fans can also join a live taping of the Hoops Tonight podcast with Jason Timpf or play NBA 2K24 for the chance to win free merchandise, attend daily happy hours, or secure a spot at player appearances.

Some of the players expected to stop by include Jaime Jaquez Jr. Dereck Lively, and G League Ignite alum Scoot Henderson.

You need tickets to the Thomas & Mack Center to visit the pop-up. You can also register to attend, check the daily NBPA Deli schedule, and learn more about merchandise by visiting the pop-up's website.

In addition to the pop-up, the NBPA will also be hosting a player-inspired speakeasy at Easy's Cocktail Lounge inside the ARIA Resort & Casino on Saturday, July 13.

The event is open to current and former players and will be open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Space is limited and you can purchase tickets in advance here. They are $165.