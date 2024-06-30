NBA Summer League 2024 tips off on July 12

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Basketball Association is once again returning to the valley for NBA 2K25 Summer League 2024.

According to the league, there will be 76 games that will be played from July 12 through July 22 at UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center and Pavilion.

Each of the NBA's 30 teams will play at least five games. After each team's first four games, the top four teams will advance to participate in the playoffs, beginning with a semifinal doubleheader on Sunday, July 21. The two winning teams from the semifinal games will meet in the championship game on Monday, July 22.

You can see the full schedule below.

2024 NBA 2K25 Summer League Schedule by jarah.wright on Scribd

Tickets for the NBA Summer League are on sale now and you can learn more here.