My HealthMatrix opens in Las Vegas with AI fitness, longevity medicine and high-tech recovery

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new precision-health and longevity center is opening in Las Vegas, promising to combine medical care, artificial intelligence–powered fitness and advanced recovery technology in a single, doctor-led setting.

My HealthMatrix, located at 8880 W. Sunset Road, Suite 140, officially opens Monday, offering what founder Dr. Tim Patel describes as a fully integrated approach to health optimization.

“It was a long labor,” Patel said of the project’s development.

Patel said every member begins with medical testing before touching the technology.

“Medicine is the driver of everything we do… fitness and wellness services connect, but medicine drives the bus,” he said.

The physician said his philosophy is less about chasing extreme longevity and more about improving daily life.

“My personal belief is I’d rather drop dead skiing at 90, which would be a good thing if I’m skiing at 90 — than get a sponge bath at 105,” Patel said.

Once baseline testing — including biological-age measurements — is complete, workouts shift to smart machines that adapt in real time.

“This equipment actually has adaptive resistance… it takes real input, real time… if you need an assist, it even has a spotter function,” Patel said.

“The workout is 22 minutes twice a week.”

Recovery is a major focus, too. During a tour, Patel demonstrated a dry cold-plunge system that allows users to float between chilled membranes.

“Mental clarity and energy… it’s a nervous system reset,” he said, adding that the unit typically runs at 42 degrees.

Beyond cold therapy, the facility includes red-light treatment rooms, compression systems, vibration-based nervous-system reset chairs and an altitude-training chamber — which Patel called “one of only eight in the country,” capable of simulating elevations up to 32,000 feet.

Machines aside, Patel emphasized the human element.

“Community is a biomarker of health… the more connected we are, the healthier we are,” he said.

He added that My HealthMatrix plans to invest in future generations, dedicating 10% of his stake to a children’s health-education nonprofit.

“We change the health of a child, you change the whole generation,” Patel said.

Patel hopes the center will help reshape how wellness is viewed in Southern Nevada.

“Health happens in Vegas,” he said.

The facility opens to the public Monday, positioning itself as one of the region’s most technology-driven and medically guided wellness destinations.