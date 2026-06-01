LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For four years, Aracelli Hernandez has been a constant at Durango High School — a varsity volleyball player, a three-year captain, and a three-time state champion, including back-to-back titles.

As a center, her voice guided every point, and her leadership shaped the culture of a team built on trust and connection.

"I feel like my teammates rely on me a lot for what they need to know, for what's going on on the court and where they are," Hernandez said.

That same consistency carried into the classroom, where Hernandez balanced practices, games, and honors classes, graduating with a 4.1 GPA.

"I try to stay on top of the work and do as much as I can to exceed with all of my classes," Hernandez said.

🏐 WATCH 🏐 West Coast Trial Lawyers presented Durango High School senior Aracelli Hernandez with December's Academic Athlete of the Month award:

Meet December's Academic Athlete of the Month: Durango HS volleyball star Aracelli Hernandez

Durango is more than just a school for this family — it's a legacy.

"I'm a Vegas native, born and raised, so I am also a Durango alumni," Hernandez's mom told Channel 13.

When asked who played the biggest role in helping her become both a standout student and athlete, the answer came quickly for Hernandez: "Probably my mom."

"She's always been there," Hernandez said, fighting back tears.

It was a moment that said everything about support, sacrifice, and the foundation behind her success.

"It kind of means everything to me, and it's kind of nostalgic knowing that my baby is graduating from here," Hernandez's mom said.

Hernandez is headed to Northern Arizona University, with plans to study forensic science.

Academic Athlete of the Month is sponsored by West Coast Trial Lawyers.