Golden Knights' resilience has them four wins from another Stanley Cup, Dave Goucher says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A season that once felt like a roller coaster has turned into one of the most surprising playoff runs in franchise history.

The Golden Knights are headed to the Stanley Cup Final after sweeping the Presidents' Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche, and longtime play-by-play voice Dave Goucher believes the team's resilience has been the defining trait behind the run.

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"I don't know if I'm shocked, but I'm pretty surprised that they've gotten this far," Goucher told Channel 13. "The regular season was such a roller coaster ride, and obviously, they make the coaching change with eight games left. I don't think there's any way of telling if that's going to work or not."

The move from Bruce Cassidy to John Tortorella helped spark a dramatic turnaround. Vegas closed the regular season strong before finding another level in the playoffs.

"The results on the ice have been tremendous," Goucher said. "They have really played their best at the biggest time of the year."

That was especially evident in the Western Conference Final, where Vegas held the NHL's highest-scoring team to just seven goals in four games.

Goucher credited the Golden Knights' team defense for slowing down Colorado stars Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar.

"One of the ways to shut down a team like that is to make them defend," Goucher said. "The Golden Knights made it very difficult on them."

Vegas also continued a trend that has defined much of its postseason: finding ways to win regardless of the circumstances.

The Golden Knights erased a 3-0 deficit in Game 3 against Colorado and previously survived overtime battles against Utah earlier in the playoffs.

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"They've done it all year," Goucher said. "They're more than used to playing like that, and I think they have a lot of confidence now, regardless of what the score is and how much time is left in the game."

That confidence, he said, has been reinforced by the return of key players such as William Karlsson and Mark Stone, along with standout play from goaltender Carter Hart.

"Carter Hart's just been fantastic," Goucher said.

Goucher believes Tortorella's biggest impact has been mental rather than tactical.

"I think they needed an injection of confidence and enthusiasm," he said. "The space between the ears for this team has changed."

As Vegas awaits its Stanley Cup Final opponent, Goucher expects the Golden Knights to stick with the same mindset that carried them through the Western Conference.

"If they play to their identity and play to their best," Goucher said, "I think they've got a really good chance to win."