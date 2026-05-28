First week of June sees start of Stanley Cup Final, NHL confirms. Here's when VGK could play.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Golden Knights fans won't need to wait too much longer to see their Guys in Gold back on the ice.
The Stanley Cup finals will begin within the week, according to a release from the National Hockey League.
While the Vegas Golden Knights were awarded the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl Tuesday night after a sweep against the Colorado Avalanche, the fight continues to see who will emerge as the Eastern Conference champs.
As of Thursday, May 28, the series sits at 3-1, with the Carolina Hurricanes just one win away from advancing over the Montreal Canadiens, with Game 5 set for Friday, May 29.
If the Eastern Conference Final ends in five games, Game 1 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final will be on Tuesday, June 2.
If the Eastern Conference Final is decided in six or seven games, Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final will be on Thursday, June 4.
Here is the breakdown of the possible schedules:
If decided in Game 5:
- Game 1| Tuesday, June 2 at Carolina
- Game 2 | Thursday, June 4 at Carolina
- Game 3 | Saturday, June 6 at T-Mobile Arena
- Game 4 | Tuesday, June 9 at T-Mobile Arena
- *Game 5 | Thursday, June 11 at Carolina
- *Game 6 | Sunday, June 14 at T-Mobile Arena
- *Game 7 | Wednesday, June 17 at Carolina
If decided in Games 6 or 7:
- Game 1 | Thursday, June 4 away
- Game 2 | Saturday, June 6 away
- Game 3 | Tuesday, June 9 at T-Mobile Arena
- Game 4 | Thursday, June 11 at T-Mobile Arena
- *Game 5 | Sunday, June 14 away
- *Game 6 | Wednesday, June 17 at T-Mobile Arena
- *Game 7 | Saturday, June 20 away
*If necessary
Every game of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final will start at 5 p.m. PST and will be available on right here on Channel 13.
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