Golden Knights fans still fired up after Western Conference Finals sweep: 'One of the highlights of my life'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights fans are still fired up after Tuesday night's Game 4, 2-1 win over Colorado to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals.
WATCH | Alex Eschelman hears from fans as they gear up to see VGK in the Stanley Cup Final:
"To be at the game last night and be able to celebrate with the players, it was one of the highlights of my life," Golden Knights fan Wade Wagner said.
Wagner added another jersey to his collection at City National Arena on Wednesday.
"The lucky guy today is Captain Mark Stone," Wagner said.
Along with Wagner, other locals took to stores around town, including Dick's Sporting Goods in Henderson, to get Western Conference Finals Championship shirts.
"I like the gritty on the champions. I like the font they used for 2026," one local fan said.
All fans agree on one thing: "The Golden Knights are going to win, they're on a roll, they're playing with such confidence, they're playing fast, they're playing smooth, their passes have been on point," Wagner said. "I have total confidence that they're going to win this thing."
WATCH | Taylor Rocha breaks down how the Knights turned a seemingly unstable season into an improbable run to the Stanley Cup Final:
VGK will play the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Montreal Canadiens. The Canes lead the series 2-1, with Game 4 on Wednesday night.
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Golden Knights sweep Avalanche as improbable playoff run continues to Stanley Cup FinalTaylor Rocha breaks down how the Golden Knights turned an unstable season into a run to the Stanley Cup Final.
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Fans celebrate as Vegas Golden Knights sweep Western Conference Finals, head for the Stanley CupAs the Golden Knights wait to find out who they'll play next, fans are already celebrating. Cheers rang out through Toshiba Plaza. Sports Reporter Alex Eschelman shows us why they believe this is the Knights's year to bring the cup back to Vegas.