Manny Viveiros won't return to coach Silver Knights

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Henderson Silver Knights head coach Manny Viveiros won't be returned to lead the team next season.

On Wednesday, the Vegas Golden Knights said they had mutually agreed to part ways.

"We thank Manny for his leadership and dedication in the first three seasons of the Henderson Silver Knights. He guided the club through some challenging circumstances and we are grateful for his efforts. We wish Manny all the best moving forward." Kelly McCrimmon, General Manager, Vegas Golden Knights

Those challenging circumstances included being diagnosed with prostate cancer. after taking a blood test in Oct. 2021.

We’re all with Henderson Silver Knights head coach Manny Viveiros in his fight against cancer 💜@HSKnights | #HockeyFightsCancer pic.twitter.com/vtQuuI4n8N — z - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 21, 2021

In Dec. 2021, he had surgery and said doctors have declared he is cancer-free.

The Silver Knights also honored Viveiros when the team hosted cancer awareness night on Feb. 23.

His contract was set to expire on June 30.