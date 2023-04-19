Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Manny Viveiros won't return to coach Silver Knights

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Henderson Silver Knights Head Coach Manny Viveiros 2021-10-29
Posted at 4:36 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 19:36:54-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Henderson Silver Knights head coach Manny Viveiros won't be returned to lead the team next season.

On Wednesday, the Vegas Golden Knights said they had mutually agreed to part ways.

"We thank Manny for his leadership and dedication in the first three seasons of the Henderson Silver Knights. He guided the club through some challenging circumstances and we are grateful for his efforts. We wish Manny all the best moving forward."
Kelly McCrimmon, General Manager, Vegas Golden Knights

Those challenging circumstances included being diagnosed with prostate cancer. after taking a blood test in Oct. 2021.

In Dec. 2021, he had surgery and said doctors have declared he is cancer-free.

The Silver Knights also honored Viveiros when the team hosted cancer awareness night on Feb. 23.

His contract was set to expire on June 30.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH