Silver Knights fall to Condors in first game since return of head coach Manny Viveiros

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Henderson Silver Knights were back on the ice Friday afternoon with Head Coach Manny Viveiros back behind the bench.

The Silver Knights hosted the Bakersfield Condors, who went on to win 3-2 in a rematch of last season's Classic Pacific Division Championship series.

Viveiros, who revealed Thursday he'd taken a leave of absence to receive treatment for prostate cancer, said it was good to get back to work coaching the team.

"It was really good," he said. "Obviously, from the result part, the hockey part of it, that's something that we are not pleased with by any means. But just to get back with the guys again, for me, personally, it was everything just to get back to the bench with my staff and players."

The Silver Knights have the chance to rematch the Condors Saturday at 4 p.m. inside the Orleans Arena.

