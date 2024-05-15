Major League Baseball hosting umpire clinic at Las Vegas Ballpark

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Major League Baseball is looking for the next group of prospects that could reach The Show as umpires.

MLB officials have announced they will host a one-day camp on Saturday, May 18 at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin.

The event is free and participants will work with MLB's Umpiring Department Staff, which consists of former MLB Umpires and current MLB supervisors, to hone the skills necessary to umpire successfully at all levels.

According to the league, at the end of the one-day camp, individuals may be selected to attend the MLB Umpire Prospect Development Camp at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Florida.

The invitation-only, all-expenses paid, four-week course is in January and gives invitees the chance to compete for positions in professional baseball.

You can register for the camp here.

In addition to the Las Vegas camp, MLB is also hosting umpire clinics in Kansas City, Atlanta, and St. Paul.