Last wave of Formula 1 tickets go on sale June 9

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix is about five months away and the last wave of tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, June 9.

According to race officials, that includes tickets to three new hospitality areas: the Heineken House, Club SI, and Club Paris. Each of the areas will include a three-day ticket food and drinks.

The Heinken House is located in the South Koval Zone and tickets will cost $8,000 per person.

Sports Illustrated's Club SI will be at the Flamingo Las Vegas and cost $7,000 per person. That includes access to celebrity guests appearances, DJs, and sports panels.

Club Paris will be located at Paris Las Vegas and include Alexxa's, Beer Park and Chateau Nightclub & Gardens. Tickets will cost $5,500 per person and also include interactive games, food trucks, and live entertainment.

There will be a pre-sale for American Express Card Members on June 7 starting at 10 a.m. That is scheduled to last until June 9 at 10 a.m., which is when tickets will go on sale to the general public.

Those tickets will also include all remaining on-track tickets and experiences like the Wynn Grib Club, T-Mobile Zone at Sphere, and the Oracle Red Bull Racing Fan Grandstand.

Meantime, paving continues around Las Vegas Boulevard on what is set to become the race track.

Race weekend is scheduled for November 16 to November 18.