Formula 1 officials update timeline on road paving

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas drivers are going to get a break from some lane closures on Las Vegas Boulevard in time for Memorial Day weekend. That's because Formula 1 officials have released an updated timeline for when road paving will be done.

Officials said no lanes will be closed for work from Friday morning through Monday evening.

However, starting on Tuesday, the west side of Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed between Caesars Palace and Harmon Avenue. That's from midnight on Tuesday to 9 a.m. on Friday. Officials said that closure means all northbound and southbound traffic will be routed through single lanes on the east side of Las Vegas Boulevard.

Flamingo Road eastbound at Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed starting at midnight on Wednesday to midnight on Friday. Flamingo Road eastbound access to southbound Las Vegas Boulevard will still be open. Flamingo Road westbound access to Las Vegas Boulevard northbound and southbound will also remain open.

You can see the full track paving schedule below.