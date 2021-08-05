Las Vegas Weekly sports talk: Golden Knights trades
The Vegas Golden Knights faithful were cross-checked last week when a couple of original Golden Knights were traded away. Las Vegas Weekly's Case Keefer discusses the moves with 13 Action News Anchor Dave Courvoisier.
Posted at 8:38 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 23:38:19-04
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights faithful were cross-checked last week when a couple of original Golden Knights were traded away.
Las Vegas Weekly's Case Keefer discusses the moves with 13 Action News Anchor Dave Courvoisier. Watch in the player above.
By the way, this week's issue of Las Vegas Weekly comes out Thursday.
RELATED STORIES:
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.