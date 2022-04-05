Las Vegas strip prepares to host one of the biggest NFL Drafts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In just about three weeks, the Red Carpet for the NFL Draft will be located in front of the Bellagio Fountains,

The excitement is growing and after two years of waiting, It can't get here fast enough for football fans, like Fredrick Wade who lives in Washington, D.C.

"The draft represents things we used to do, and we are getting back to it so it's very important to see it happen," said Wade.

The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 28 through the 30 and general admission areas will be free to the public. There will be three venues where fans can gather, the Draft Theater will be next to Caesars Forum, the Draft Experience located directly next to the theater, and at the fountains at Bellagio will be the Red Carpet.

Jim Gibson, Clark County Commissioner says it's an event custom made for Las Vegas.

"To showcase what we can do in Las Vegas and there is no place that can do it as well and as smoothly as we will be able to do it," Gibson said.

To enjoy this draft experience, fans must download the NFL One Pass app. It is required to enter the experience. On this app, the NFL will also provide the latest updates.

"This is an opportunity for all of us who live here to enjoy and experience the NFL which is something that doesn't happen very often,” said Gibson.

General admission gets you to access to the Red Carpet at the Bellagio Fountains from the sidewalk area. Here fans will see future stars of the NFL for the very first time.

Gibson says safety is their priority. The entire area surrounding the venues will be blocked off. There will be entrances with security to inspect belongings.

"We are going to control the area, we will make sure there will not be any disturbances, people can know they will come and go and be safe," Gibson said.

Fans can upgrade their experience for days two and three, but it's going to cost you a lot of money. The experiences range from $700 to $1,200; you can get added VIP perks to enhance the experience.