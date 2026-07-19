HENDERSON (KTNV) — Between NBA Summer League events, Denver Nuggets guard and Las Vegas native Julian Strawther spent Saturday back where his basketball journey began.

The Liberty High School graduate hosted his first backpack giveaway at his alma mater, providing backpacks and school supplies to local students before the start of the school year.

WATCH | Taylor Rocha caught up with Strawther, who shared what the day meant to him:

Las Vegas native Julian Strawther hosts backpack giveaway at Liberty High School

For Strawther, the event brought back memories of his own childhood excitement.

“I used to love to back-to-school shop, get some new fresh pencils, my favorite color binder,” he said. “I was always looking forward to that.”

Now, he's hoping to create those same moments for the next generation.

“It means the world just to see everybody smiling, having a good time,” Strawther said. “The main thing is just being able to get them supplies and things that they need to succeed.”

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Giving back is personal for the Las Vegas native.

After losing his mother at age 9, Strawther said the community rallied around his family and encouraged him throughout his journey to the NBA.

“This community literally did nothing but shower me with love since I was a kid,” he said. “They always pushed me. Everybody showed me love, and there's nothing for me to give back.”

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Parents at the event said seeing one of the city's own return to invest in local children leaves a lasting impression.

“It gives them hope,” parent Dana Burd said. “I think they're just excited. I don't think they know how much it takes to get there, but it gives them that inspiration.”

Strawther's sister, Paige, said the event reflected who her brother has always been off the court.

“He is like a big teddy bear,” she said. “He loves very hard, loves to support and help other people. So this right here is kind of who he is.”

Strawther also reflected on the person he wished could have experienced the day with him.

“She would be elated,” he said of his late mother. “She always kept a big smile on her face, and she would've been the biggest personality in the room today, so I know she's here with us.”

His message to the children who attended was straightforward.

“Once you find your passion, just keep going,” Strawther said. “It's gonna be ups and downs, and that's just a part of it. But your drive will put you through everything else.”