NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For Dominique Ford, returning to Las Vegas means more than coming home.

The former Desert Oasis High School standout and current University of San Diego guard spent Saturday giving back to the city that helped shape him, hosting a free basketball camp alongside the nonprofit Affect The Youth.

WATCH | Taylor Rocha talked with Ford about what this means for him and the community:

Las Vegas native Dominique Ford returns home to inspire next generation through free basketball camp

"It means everything to me because I just remember when I was younger and just the outlook and exposure that I had and just the excitement to be at a camp," Ford said. "So to have one locally and for free is just like, OK, just to bring more kids on is just like to see them happy makes me happy."

Dozens of young athletes packed Pearson Community Center in North Las Vegas for a day centered on basketball, mentorship and community.

Ford said camps like these played a major role in his own journey. As a kid, he often traveled out of state for similar opportunities. Now, he has become the type of player he once looked up to.

"Just to see other people in the shoes that I wanted to be in," Ford said. "Some people won't listen to authority, but some people will listen to someone that's where they want to be at."

The camp was organized by Affect The Youth, a nonprofit founded in 2020 that focuses on mentorship, education and community outreach.

Ford said getting involved was an easy decision. His mother serves on the organization's board, and he viewed the mission as a natural fit.

"It was something that stood out, something I could stand for honestly, because coming up, you just look to get into the community," Ford said. "How can I get into the community? And it's just a perfect fit for me."

Though his basketball career has taken him away from home, Ford said Las Vegas remains a place where people rally around one another.

"The basketball community is so ... a lot of people know everybody, and we're just so close together to where we're all having the same type of mindset of wanting to give back," Ford said.

At 22 years old, Ford admits it's still surreal to realize he has become a role model for young athletes.

"Sometimes it's bigger than me," he said. "I feel like that's all it's about, is just doing the thing that's bigger than me and doing the work for the lord."