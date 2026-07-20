Soccer fans in Las Vegas come together for final World Cup watch party

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Soccer fans at PKWY Tavern on Sunday watching the World Cup final raved about the cup run, no matter the winner.

WATCH | Alex Eschelman caught up with fans at a local watch party for the World Cup Final:

Soccer fans in Las Vegas come together at final World Cup watch party

"It's been unbelievable," one fan said.

"I've loved it the whole tournament," another fan said. "That's why I like going out, the unity of every country."

Every country watched Spain beat Argentina 1-0, winning it all for the first time since 2010 and just their second time overall.

"Spain was dominant throughout the game," one fan said. "I'll be honest, I was rooting for Spain. I'm glad they finally put one through."

Win or lose, some fans said they have felt closer than ever during the last month of America being a host country.

"Sports are meant to bring people together all around the world," one fan said. "Something as big as the World Cup, not just the United States, but every country can just come together and enjoy their team's play. It's just beautiful."

For some, that beauty is hopefully just the start of a soccer surge in America.

"I think the growth of this sport in this country has grown immensely," another fan said. "Major League Soccer has hopefully gotten bigger, but all the United States players are playing internationally, which will bring more eyes to U.S. teams."