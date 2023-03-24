Las Vegas hosting Concacaf Nations League Finals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another high-profile sports event is making its way to the valley.

Las Vegas will host the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League Finals at Allegiant Staduim.

Four teams will participate with a semifinal match is scheduled for June 15 and a third place match and final on June 18.

The winner will be the CNL's second champion after the United States won the first title in 2021.

"The excitement of these games matches the electric energy of Las Vegas," Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill said. "We look forward to once again showing why we are the greatest arena on earth."

The Dream is Now! The #CNL Finals are coming to Las Vegas June 15-18th.



More info 🔗 https://t.co/yuEYmwTmSc pic.twitter.com/SbHu6yl0O9 — Concacaf Nations League (@CNationsLeague) March 20, 2023

"The swell of energy these teams and their fans bring to our facility and the entire city is incomparable," Allegiant Stadium General Manager Chris Wright said. "We look forward to continuing to bring global sporting events like these to Las Vegas alongside our partners at the LVCVA."

This isn't the first big soccer match to take place at Allegiant Stadium. In 2021, Allegiant Stadium hosted the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup and was the first time a Gold Cup match had been played in Las Vegas.

Concacaf officials said the 2021 Gold Cup Final between the United States and Mexico was the fastest sellout in the tournament's history and one reason why they wanted to come back to Las Vegas.

"The City of Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium will be tremendous hosts," Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani said. "We all enjoyed an outstanding Gold Cup Final at the same venue in 2021 and I have no doubt the quality of the teams combined with the world-class facility will draw fans from across the region."

A pre-sale will run on Friday with tickets going on sale to the general public on Monday.