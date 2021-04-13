Las Vegas awarded 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Final

Concacaf has announced that the Final of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup – the 16th edition of the region’s flagship men’s international competition, has been awarded to Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium, the destination’s newest state-of-the-art stadium.

The championship match on August 1 will crown the best men’s national team in the Concacaf region.

This will be the first time a Gold Cup match is played in Las Vegas in the event’s 30-year history, making the 2021 tournament a landmark edition.

The final will cap off a great summer of football that will also include the inaugural Concacaf Nations League Finals in June, and the Gold Cup Prelims in early July.

The 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup will officially kick off with a new Preliminary Round (Prelims) at DRV PNK Stadium, home of Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami CF, between July 2 to July 6.

In the Prelims, 12 nations who qualified through their Concacaf Nations League performances will compete for the final three spots in the 16 team Gold Cup Group Stage.

The Gold Cup Group Stage will begin on July 10 and will feature 16 national teams; Canada, Costa Rica, Curaçao, El Salvador, Grenada, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, Mexico (eight-time and defending champion), Panama, Suriname, United States (six-time champion), Qatar (guest nation and current AFC Champion) and the three Prelims winners.

The groups for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup are as follows:

Group A: Mexico, El Salvador, Curacao, Winner Prelims 9

Group B: USA, Canada, Martinique, Winner Prelims 7

Group C: Costa Rica, Jamaica, Suriname, Winner Prelims 8

Group D: Honduras, Panama, Grenada, and Qatar.

At the end of Group Stage play, the top two finishers in each group will advance to a knockout stage, which for the first time in Gold Cup history see teams on opposite sides of the bracket meet from the quarterfinals onwards.

The knockout stage will be played as follows:

Quarterfinal #1: Winner Group D vs Second Place Group A

Quarterfinal #4: Winner Group B vs Second Place Group C

Quarterfinal #2: Winner Group A vs Second Place Group D

Quarterfinal #3: Winner Group C vs Second Place Group B

Semifinal #1: Winner Quarterfinal #1 vs Winner Quarterfinal #4

Semifinal #2: Winner Quarterfinal #2 vs Winner Quarterfinal #3

Final: Winner Semifinal #1 vs Winner SF #2

Additional details regarding the Final, including ticket sales information, will be announced in the coming weeks.

For Allegiant Stadium press inquiries, please contact Lara Gladstone at lgladstone@allegiantstadium.com.