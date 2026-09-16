Las Vegas Guns 'N' Hoses baseball game offers free admission, supports first responders

LAS VEGAS — Local police officers and firefighters will trade their uniforms for baseball jerseys Saturday in a charity game supporting first responders and their families.

The Guns 'N’ Hoses baseball game begins at 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at Las Vegas Ballpark. Gates open at 5 p.m., and admission is free, though attendees are encouraged to reserve tickets online in advance.

“We’re expecting a huge turnout,” police team representative Padilla Mills said. “The best part is that tickets are completely free for the public.”

Each team will represent a different cause during the game.

Funds raised by the police team will support the Law Enforcement Assistance Fund, or LEAF, which provides immediate financial assistance to families of officers killed in the line of duty.

“When an officer passes away in the line of duty, we immediately present the family with a check for $25,000 to help with the financial struggles that follow,” Mills said.

The fire team will play on behalf of Sin City Fire, an organization focused on supporting first responder mental health.

“We see things at work, then have to take them home and try to process them before we walk through the door,” fire team representative Antoniyo City said. “The battle is not only at work, but in our everyday lives.”

Organizers said the event also gives first responders an opportunity to connect with the community they serve in a family-friendly setting.

“To see the community supporting both of our great causes is going to mean the world,” Mills said.

The stakes include bragging rights, and neither side lacked confidence ahead of the matchup. City predicted a decisive victory, joking, “As long as I get on base, I’m running from the cops.”

Free tickets can be reserved online through Fevo.