Las Vegas drops last battle to Reno 6-4

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators dropped the last of its three-game series to in-state rivals, the Reno Aces, 6-4 on Sunday night. Reno ended up winning two of the three battles as Las Vegas' record drops to 43-46 on the season.

The game was scoreless through four innings before everything started to come up Aces. Reno put up four uns on the board in the fifth and another two in the seventh to take a 6-0 lead.

Las Vegas was scoreless before the offense tried to come to life in the bottom of the ninth.

Tyler Wade and Jonah Bride hit back-to-back singles before a wild pitch moved both of them into scoring position. Yohel Pozo then drew a walk to load the bases. That set the stage for Darell Hernaiz who hit a grand slam to left field.

However, a pair of strikeouts and a ground out ended the game with the final score at 6-4.

Las Vegas is now traveling to Utah to take on the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, for a six-game series. The Aviators are scheduled to return to Las Vegas Ballpark on July 25th for a six-game series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.