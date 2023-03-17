Las Vegas Desert Dogs hosting lymphoma night, raising awareness for childhood cancer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs will competing for a good cause when they take on the Rochester Knighthawks on March 25.

That's because it will be their inaugural "Tucker Out Lymphoma Night".

It's in memory of Tucker Williams who passed away from Burkitt's Lymphoma in December 2014.

He was the son of head coach and general manager Shawn Williams.

The Desert Dogs will wear special jerseys during the game, which are up for auction now and feature an original superhero logo designed by a member of the extended Williams family. In case you didn't knonw, lime green is also the color for lymphoma awareness. Opening bids start at $151.51, which is in honor of Tucker's jersey number which was 51.

Las Vegas Desert Dogs

"We want to do our part as a team to continue to raise awareness for childhood cancer and help other families who have children battling this disease," Williams said. "To have the opportunity to host this inaugural game in Las Vegas is truly special. As emotional as these games always are playing and coaching in Tucker's memory, I'm looking forward to sharing this night with our fans.

While Williams was playing for the Buffalo Bandits, Buffalo hosted the first-ever Tucker Out Lymphoma Night on April 5, 2014. The annual game has continued in Buffalo ever since and has raised over $150,000 for pediatric cancer care.