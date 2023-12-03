Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium to feature Utah Utes vs. Northwestern Wildcats

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Pac-12 vs. Big Ten matchup for the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl was announced Sunday afternoon.

It will be the University of Utah in its sixth Las Vegas Bowl appearance vs. Northwestern in its first appearance.

The Utes (8-4) and Wildcats (7-5) will meet for the fourth time in history. Northwestern holds a 2-1 advantage over Utah in their previous three matchups.

"What a great matchup of two proud college football brands we will have this year," said Las Vegas Bowl executive director John Saccenti. "Our bowl has a long, successful history with the Utes and their great fans while it's always exciting to bring in a team like Northwestern for the first time."

Asked about the future of the bowl game with the demise of the Pac-12 Conference, Saccenti said he didn't have enough information to answer that question just yet.

"We have an issue for two years that we have to resolve," he said. "Starting in 2026, we'll have a brand new contract and we'll have a pretty good idea of what we're going to do."

The game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23 at Allegiant Stadium and will be televised nationally on ABC (and here on Channel 13).

Tickets starting at $70 are on sale at lvbowl.com.