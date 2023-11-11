Watch Now
Las Vegas Ballpark hosting inaugural College Baseball Classic in March

Las Vegas Ballpark
Posted at 5:12 PM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 20:12:28-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — College baseball action is set to return to the Las Vegas Ballpark for the inaugural College Baseball Classic.

The weekend tournament is scheduled for March 1-3, 2024 and will feature two games each day in a round robin format. Participating teams in the first edition of the tournament include the University of Oklahoma, Ohio State University, University of California, Berkeley, and the University of Pittsburgh.

"We could not be more excited to be working with the Las Vegas Aviators to bring premier early season college baseball to Las Vegas Ballpark," said Nathan Wooldridge, Vice President of Peak Events. "The facility is unmatched and Las Vegas is one of the top destination cities in the country. We look forward to seeing fans from all over come enjoy what we envision will become one of the best tournament experiences in all of college baseball."

Friday, March 1

  • Oklahoma vs Pitt - 2 p.m.
  • Cal vs Ohio State - 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 2

  • Pitt vs Ohio State - 1 p.m.
  • Cal vs Oklahoma - 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 3

  • Ohio State vs Oklahoma - 12 p.m.
  • Pitt vs Cal - 4 p.m.

Three-day general admission tickets are $70. Single-game tickets start at $25. Tickets are on sale now.

